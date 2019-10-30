Backpackers in Australia have had to pay a 15 per cent levy on money they earn since 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Australia's ‘backpacker tax’ illegally targets foreigners, court rules
- A 15 per cent levy on every dollar earned has been applied on foreign workers since 2017 for working holiday visas linked to seasonal labour
- Public broadcaster ABC estimates up to 75,000 backpackers could be in line for a refund now that tax has been found to be illegal
A photo of a younger Ivan Milat, an Australian serial killer who was jailed for murdering seven backpackers. Milat died on Sunday, age 74. Photo: AFP
Australia’s notorious serial killer Ivan Milat dies in prison at 74
- He murdered three German, two British, and two Australian backpackers after giving them rides while they were hitchhiking
- His killings came to light when the mutilated corpses were found near Sydney in 1992 and 1993, but police believe he may have committed more murders
