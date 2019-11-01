Channels

Huawei denied allegations it is required to install ‘back doors’ in its products and networks under Chinese law. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Huawei warns Australia it is being ‘left behind’ on 5G as tech giant challenges ban

  • Chinese conglomerate tells parliamentary inquiry that block on its involvement in next-generation cellular technology has stifled competition and pushed up costs
  • Firm once again refutes allegations of spying for Beijing and says it would ‘categorically refuse to comply’ with any such request
Topic |   Huawei
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 5:14pm, 1 Nov, 2019

Zeng Peiyan was vice-premier of China from 2003 to 2008. Photo: Handout
Economics

‘Disaster’ if US and China decouple, says former vice-premier Zeng Peiyan

  • Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Zeng says Beijing and Washington need to work hand in hand to develop the digital economy
  • The event also saw Singapore’s former prime minister Goh Chok Tong call for Asian countries to band together as a bulwark against the bitter tariff war
Topic |   US-China trade war
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 10:53am, 31 Oct, 2019

