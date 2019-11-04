Channels

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison shakes hands with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang during their meeting on the sidelines of the Asean summit in Bangkok. Photo: dpa
Australasia

China and Australia pledge to repair ties strained by allegations of cyberattacks and political interference

  • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met on Sunday in Thailand ahead of the East Asia Summit
  • Last week, China lodged a formal compliant after Australia’s Foreign Minister said Canberra would hold Beijing to account on human rights
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Reuters

Updated: 10:38am, 4 Nov, 2019

Marise Payne, Australia's foreign minister, criticised China’s record in a speech on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China hits back after Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne attacks its human rights record

  • Beijing says criticism ‘ignored the facts’ after minister’s speech in Sydney highlighted Muslim detention camps in Xinjiang and arrest of writer Yang Henjun
  • Payne says Canberra will not turn a blind eye to human rights violations because it will not accept behaviour that ‘undermines international peace and stability’
Jun Mai

Updated: 1:01am, 31 Oct, 2019

