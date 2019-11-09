Advertisement
Flames from an out of control bush fire seen from a nearby residential area in Harrington, Australia, on Friday. Photo: Kelly-ann Oosterbeek via AFP
Bushfires tear through eastern Australia, leaving one dead and at least 100 homes razed
- Victim’s remains found in car as firefighters battled record number of out-of-control blazes
- Two other people missing and more than 30 people injured
Topic | Australia
At least one person has died and 100 homes have been destroyed as an unprecedented number of bushfires tore through eastern Australia on Saturday.
Firefighters in the state of New South Wales said they had found the remains of one person in a car, as they battled dozens of out-of-control blazes.
“At this stage, it appears at least 100 homes have been destroyed in yesterday’s bushfires,” the fire service said in an update early on Saturday.
Two other people are said to be unaccounted for and more than 30 people have been injured, most of them firefighters.
Some 100 blazes pockmarked the New South Wales and Queensland countryside – around eight of them remained highly dangerous.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the large number of fires was “incredibly concerning”. He urged residents to “stay safe” and “listen to emergency services”.
“I’m getting regular updates & we stand ready to offer any assistance needed,” he tweeted.
Firefighters had warned they were in “uncharted territory” as they deployed 1,200 firefighters and 70 aircraft across a roughly 1,000km (620-mile) stretch of the seaboard.
Bushfires are common in Australia and a vast corps of firefighters had already been tackling sporadic blazes for months in the lead-up to the southern hemisphere summer.
But this is a dramatic start to what scientists predict will be a tough fire season ahead – with climate change and unfavourable weather cycles helping create a tinderbox of strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures.
While conditions eased markedly in some areas and the forecast was downgraded from “extreme” to “high” or “very high” on Saturday, a total fire ban remained in place in many areas and further high winds were predicted.
Firefighters had described the conditions on Friday as “difficult” and “dangerous”.
“Unfortunately, many people have called for help but due to the size and speed of the fires we couldn’t get to everyone, even by road or helicopter,” New South Wales firefighters said.
In some areas, residents were stuck and told to simply “seek shelter as it is too late to leave”. Local radio stopped normal programming and provided instructions about how to try to survive fires if trapped at home or in a vehicle.
Across the central coast, residents took to social media to post photos and videos of smoke-laden tangerine skies and flames engulfing storeys-tall eucalyptuses within sight of their homes.
Authorities said some of the fires were creating their own weather conditions – pyrocumulus clouds that enveloped entire towns.
Meanwhile, high winds flung embers and burnt debris far ahead of the fires’ front lines, depositing the dangerous detritus on the balconies and front gardens of unsuspecting residents. Firefighters moved from spot to spot trying to put out small fires caused by the falling debris.
Despite easing conditions, a prolonged drought and low humidity levels will continue to make circumstances combustible.
Earlier this month some of the same fires cloaked Sydney in hazardous smoke for days, giving the city a higher concentration of particles per million than cities like Bangkok, Jakarta or Hong Kong.
That prompted health authorities to warn Sydney residents with respiratory problems to avoid outdoor physical activity.
Swathes of Australia have gone months without adequate rainfall, forcing farmers to truck in water at exorbitant cost, sell off livestock or leave their land to lay fallow.
On Wednesday, Morrison’s climate-sceptic government announced a package of low-cost loans worth around A$1 billion (US$690 million), designed to help drought-stricken farmers struggling with the latest “big dry”.
The Soda Rock Winery burns in Healdsburg, California. Photo: The Washington Post
Hell on Earth: California declares statewide emergency as fires rage and thousands flee
- An estimated that 180,000 people had been ordered to flee the so-called Kincade Fire, north of San Francisco
- In southern California, the Tick Fire has also burned structures and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents
Topic | United States
California’s governor declared a statewide emergency as a huge wind-fuelled blaze forced evacuations and massive power blackouts, threatening towns in the famed Sonoma wine region.
The so-called Kincade Fire, north of San Francisco, has spread to 30,000 acres (12,000 hectares) and was only 10 per cent contained by Sunday evening, state fire authorities said.
The blaze, the largest of more than a dozen wildfires burning throughout the state, has destroyed dozens of homes and wineries, including the iconic Soda Rock Winery built in 1869.
“We’ve seen the news. We are devastated,” the owners said in a Facebook message, adding that all staff at the winery - located in the town of Healdsburg, about 110km north of San Francisco - were safe.
At least two hospitals in Santa Rosa - Kaiser Permanente Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital - evacuated patients over the weekend to other hospitals.
The Kincade Fire - the most devastating in California this year - ignited Wednesday and spread quickly thanks to powerful wind gusts up to 145km/h (90mph).
About 80,000 structures were still under threat from the fast-moving flames that have consumed 94 buildings since the fire began. No deaths have been reported.
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Sunday due to the “unprecedented” high winds that significantly raise the risk of fires.
“We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires,” Newsom said.
“It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires.”
An estimated 180,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders, including in parts of Santa Rosa and a large swathe of Sonoma County all the way to the Pacific Ocean.
“This is the largest evacuation that any of us at the Sheriff’s Office can remember. Take care of each other,” the Sonoma County sheriff’s office tweeted.
Authorities said the area would remain under dangerous red flag conditions until Monday morning US time.
“Things will improve as we head into Monday and Tuesday but we need to be resilient as it looks like we have another north wind event, another dry event that is going to impact the region Tuesday night into Wednesday,” a spokesman for the National Weather Service said.
A fire official warned that should the flames continue spreading west and jump over a major freeway -the 101 - that could prove even more catastrophic, as that region hasn’t had any fires since the 1940s.
“The fuels in that area are extremely dense, they are extremely old and decadent and they are extremely dry,” he said, referring to combustible material, including shrubs and trees that feed a fire.
More than 3,000 firefighters backed by air tankers and helicopters were battling to control the blaze, which was not expected to be contained before November 7, fire officials said.
Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said that hundreds of police officers backed by the National Guard had been deployed in regions under evacuation orders to check property and prevent looting.
Several other fires have erupted throughout the state in the last week, fuelled by high winds, bone-dry conditions and high temperatures.
One major fire - the Tick Fire - in the southern part of the state, north of Los Angeles, also prompted evacuations and destroyed a number of homes near Santa Clarita.
In a bid to reduce the risk of fire, California’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric Co, said it expected to turn off power to nearly one million customers across northern and central California.
PG&E has come under intense scrutiny after it emerged that one of its transmissions lines may have played a role in the Kincade Fire.
The same type of line was responsible for California’s deadliest wildfire ever -
