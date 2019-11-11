Channels

A sign on a fire station in Taree, north of Sydney, warns of ‘catastrophic’ fire conditions. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Sydney region put on alert for ‘catastrophic’ bush fire threat

  • For the first time, Australia’s largest city and the surrounding area faces the country’s top level of fire warning, with homes and lives endangered
  • More than 350 schools will be closed, a broad fire ban has been put in place and the military is providing logistic support for firefighters
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:46pm, 11 Nov, 2019

Flames from an out of control bush fire seen from a nearby residential area in Harrington, Australia, on Friday. Photo: Kelly-Ann Oosterbeek via Agence France-Presse
Australasia

Bush fires tear through eastern Australia, leaving at least three dead and 150 homes razed

  • At least seven people were unaccounted for in New South Wales state, and firefighters said the number of missing and dead could rise
  • On Saturday morning, there were 72 bush fires still raging, including 18 out-of-control ones and six at emergency warning level, the fire service said
Topic |   Australia
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

DPA  

Updated: 11:13pm, 9 Nov, 2019

