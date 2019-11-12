Channels

Qantas aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Melbourne International Airport earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Australia’s Qantas to drop Sydney-Beijing route amid China competition

  • The Australian carrier had relaunched the route in 2017 in its third attempt in 35 years to make it viable – even lowering the number of weekly flights
  • It will maintain daily flights from Sydney to Shanghai, however, where it partners with local hub carrier China Eastern Airlines
Topic |   Australia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:42pm, 12 Nov, 2019

Qantas aircraft at the Melbourne International Airport. The airline announced a profit slump as a result of Hong Kong’s ongoing unrest. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s ongoing protests leave Australian airline Qantas with a US$17 million profits slump

  • Airline announced the grim forecast for Hong Kong sales and bookings, after more than four months of continual protests across the city
  • The company in August downsized the aircraft used for its Hong Kong route, effectively cutting passenger capacity by 7 per cent – largely economy
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 11:32pm, 24 Oct, 2019

