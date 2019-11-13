Residents defend a property from a bush fire at Hillsville, 350km north of Sydney. Photo: AFP
Australia’s bush fires could take ‘many weeks’ to extinguish if there’s no rain
- About 1,500 firefighters are struggling to contain more than 150 bush fires raging on both the east and west coasts, and no rain is forecast
- A private water-bombing helicopter crashed, while Hollywood actor Russell Crowe’s property was affected by the fires
A sign on a fire station in Taree, north of Sydney, warns of ‘catastrophic’ fire conditions. Photo: AFP
Australians trapped by Sydney’s ‘catastrophic’ bush fires warned it is now too late to leave their homes
- For the first time, Australia’s largest city and the surrounding area faces the country’s top level of fire warning, with homes and lives endangered
- More than 350 schools will be closed, a broad fire ban has been put in place and the military is providing logistic support for firefighters
