Residents defend a property from a bush fire at Hillsville, 350km north of Sydney. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Australia’s bush fires could take ‘many weeks’ to extinguish if there’s no rain

  • About 1,500 firefighters are struggling to contain more than 150 bush fires raging on both the east and west coasts, and no rain is forecast
  • A private water-bombing helicopter crashed, while Hollywood actor Russell Crowe’s property was affected by the fires
Topic |   Australia
SCMP

Reuters  

DPA  

Updated: 8:35pm, 13 Nov, 2019

Residents defend a property from a bush fire at Hillsville, 350km north of Sydney. Photo: AFP
A sign on a fire station in Taree, north of Sydney, warns of ‘catastrophic’ fire conditions. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Australians trapped by Sydney’s ‘catastrophic’ bush fires warned it is now too late to leave their homes

  • For the first time, Australia’s largest city and the surrounding area faces the country’s top level of fire warning, with homes and lives endangered
  • More than 350 schools will be closed, a broad fire ban has been put in place and the military is providing logistic support for firefighters
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:22pm, 12 Nov, 2019

A sign on a fire station in Taree, north of Sydney, warns of 'catastrophic' fire conditions. Photo: AFP
