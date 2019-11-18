Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Black Eyed Peas musician will.i.am. Photo: AP
Australasia

Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am names and shames ‘racist’ Qantas stewardess

  • The 44-year-old artist took to Twitter to make the accusation after Australian federal police were called on him for not putting his laptop away promptly
  • Qantas has now offered the stewardess involved in the row legal assistance if she decides to take the matter further
Topic |   Australia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:56pm, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Black Eyed Peas musician will.i.am. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
David Slotnick went along for the ride as Qantas did a test run of the world’s longest flight, from New York to Sydney, on its new 787-9 aircraft. He spent time sitting in all three classes. Photo: Business Insider
Luxury

How comfortable are Qantas’ seats on the world’s longest flight from New York to Sydney?

Each of the three classes – business, premium economy and coach – has additional features to make the 9,950-mile flight more tolerable, writes David Slotnick

Topic |   Luxury travel
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: 1:13pm, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

David Slotnick went along for the ride as Qantas did a test run of the world’s longest flight, from New York to Sydney, on its new 787-9 aircraft. He spent time sitting in all three classes. Photo: Business Insider
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.