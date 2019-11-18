Black Eyed Peas musician will.i.am. Photo: AP
Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am names and shames ‘racist’ Qantas stewardess
- The 44-year-old artist took to Twitter to make the accusation after Australian federal police were called on him for not putting his laptop away promptly
- Qantas has now offered the stewardess involved in the row legal assistance if she decides to take the matter further
