Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Vanuatuan Prime Minister Charlot Salwai in Beijing in May. Photo: Xinhua
Vanuatu bars Daily Post newspaper chief critical of Chinese influence
- Canadian citizen Dan McGarry, who has worked in the Pacific island nation for more than a decade, was prevented from boarding a flight from Australia to the Pacific island nation
- He sees his blacklisting as another example of the Vanuatu government’s growing deference towards Beijing
Topic | Vanuatu
