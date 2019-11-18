Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Vanuatuan Prime Minister Charlot Salwai in Beijing in May. Photo: Xinhua
Australasia

Vanuatu bars Daily Post newspaper chief critical of Chinese influence

  • Canadian citizen Dan McGarry, who has worked in the Pacific island nation for more than a decade, was prevented from boarding a flight from Australia to the Pacific island nation
  • He sees his blacklisting as another example of the Vanuatu government’s growing deference towards Beijing
Topic |   Vanuatu
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 7:30pm, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Vanuatuan Prime Minister Charlot Salwai in Beijing in May. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.