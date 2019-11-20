Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Australia’s second-largest bank is accused of ignoring red flags and enabling payments from convicted child sex offenders in ‘high risk’ countries. Photo: Bloomberg
Australasia

Westpac scandal: Australian bank ‘breached anti-money-laundering laws 23 million times’, watchdog claims

  • Australia’s second-largest bank is accused of ignoring red flags and enabling payments from convicted child sex offenders in ‘high risk’ countries
  • Lawsuit claims Westpac knew of ‘heightened child exploitation risks’ in Philippines and other Southeast Asian nations but took no action
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:47am, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Australia’s second-largest bank is accused of ignoring red flags and enabling payments from convicted child sex offenders in ‘high risk’ countries. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.