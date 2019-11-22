Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indian activists hold mosquito-shaped placards as they protest over a dengue outbreak in Kolkata on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australasia

Bacteria-infected mosquitoes take bite out of deadly dengue

  • Lab-grown bugs bred to carry Wolbachia bacteria no longer transmit dangerous disease
  • Number of infections dropping fast in communities in Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil and Australia where special mosquitoes have been released
Topic |   Disease
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:30am, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian activists hold mosquito-shaped placards as they protest over a dengue outbreak in Kolkata on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mosquito birth control could stop the spread of a number of serious diseases, and the UN is about to try sterilising male insects using radiation and getting them to mate with female mosquitoes (above) to reduce the mosquito population. Photo: Alamy
Health & Wellness

Release of sterile mosquitoes planned to limit spread of dengue fever, Zika virus and other deadly diseases

  • Mosquito-borne viruses including dengue and Zika threaten half the world’s population
  • The UN is about to test the sterilisation of male insects by radiation to control numbers by preventing them from fertilising females’ eggs
Topic |   Health and wellness
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:01pm, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mosquito birth control could stop the spread of a number of serious diseases, and the UN is about to try sterilising male insects using radiation and getting them to mate with female mosquitoes (above) to reduce the mosquito population. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.