Indian activists hold mosquito-shaped placards as they protest over a dengue outbreak in Kolkata on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bacteria-infected mosquitoes take bite out of deadly dengue
- Lab-grown bugs bred to carry Wolbachia bacteria no longer transmit dangerous disease
- Number of infections dropping fast in communities in Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil and Australia where special mosquitoes have been released
Topic | Disease
Mosquito birth control could stop the spread of a number of serious diseases, and the UN is about to try sterilising male insects using radiation and getting them to mate with female mosquitoes (above) to reduce the mosquito population. Photo: Alamy
Release of sterile mosquitoes planned to limit spread of dengue fever, Zika virus and other deadly diseases
- Mosquito-borne viruses including dengue and Zika threaten half the world’s population
- The UN is about to test the sterilisation of male insects by radiation to control numbers by preventing them from fertilising females’ eggs
Topic | Health and wellness
