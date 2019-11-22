Beijing has angrily denied allegations its ruling Communist Party has been covertly meddling in Australian affairs. Photo: Handout
China wants to ‘take over’ Australian politics, former spy chief warns
- Duncan Lewis tells newspaper ‘any person in political office is potentially a target’ for espionage and foreign interference
- He cited incidents of Chinese agents making large contributions to Australian political parties as part of a wide-ranging influence-peddling campaign
Topic | China-Australia relations
Media and security agencies have left Australia ill-prepared to adapt to China’s growing influence, Keating says. Photo: Alamy
Australian ‘phobia’ of China’s rise has left it vulnerable, former PM Paul Keating warns
- Paul Keating, who served as prime minister from 1991-96, was a fierce advocate of greater Australian engagement throughout Asia
- He warned that media and security agencies have contributed to an irrational fear of China that has left Australia too reliant on the US
