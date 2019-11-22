Channels

Beijing has angrily denied allegations its ruling Communist Party has been covertly meddling in Australian affairs. Photo: Handout
Australasia

China wants to 'take over' Australian politics, former spy chief warns

  • Duncan Lewis tells newspaper 'any person in political office is potentially a target' for espionage and foreign interference
  • He cited incidents of Chinese agents making large contributions to Australian political parties as part of a wide-ranging influence-peddling campaign
Topic | China-Australia relations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:24pm, 22 Nov, 2019

Beijing has angrily denied allegations its ruling Communist Party has been covertly meddling in Australian affairs. Photo: Handout
Media and security agencies have left Australia ill-prepared to adapt to China's growing influence, Keating says. Photo: Alamy
Australasia

Australian 'phobia' of China's rise has left it vulnerable, former PM Paul Keating warns

  • Paul Keating, who served as prime minister from 1991-96, was a fierce advocate of greater Australian engagement throughout Asia
  • He warned that media and security agencies have contributed to an irrational fear of China that has left Australia too reliant on the US
Topic | China-Australia relations
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk  

Updated: 9:01pm, 18 Nov, 2019

Media and security agencies have left Australia ill-prepared to adapt to China’s growing influence, Keating says. Photo: Alamy
