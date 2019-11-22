Channels

The Sydney skyline as winds blow smoke from bush fires over the CBD. Photo: EPA
Australasia

Sydney blanketed by smoke as air pollution hits record high due to bush fires

  • According to Air Visual global rankings, Sydney’s air quality was on Friday morning was worse than in Jakarta and Shenzhen
  • The crisis has increased pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose critics accuse him of ignoring the problem of climate change
Topic |   Australia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:04pm, 22 Nov, 2019

Residents defend a property from a bush fire at Hillsville, 350km north of Sydney. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Australia’s bush fires could take ‘many weeks’ to extinguish if there’s no rain

  • About 1,500 firefighters are struggling to contain more than 150 bush fires raging on both the east and west coasts, and no rain is forecast
  • A private water-bombing helicopter crashed, while Hollywood actor Russell Crowe’s property was affected by the fires
Topic |   Australia
SCMP

Reuters  

DPA  

Updated: 10:31pm, 13 Nov, 2019

