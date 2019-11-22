Millane’s death shocked many in New Zealand, which prides itself on welcoming tourists. Photo: Facebook
Grace Millane murder: New Zealand man killed British tourist after Tinder date, jury finds
- Millane died on her 22nd birthday last December after meeting the 27-year-old New Zealand man and going to his Auckland flat
- Prosecutors claimed the man fatally strangled Millane but the defence argued it was consensual erotic choking that went too far
Topic | Crime
