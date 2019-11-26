A passer-by walks past an illuminated logo for Australia's Westpac Bank in Sydney. Photo: Reuters
Westpac scandal: US$1.8 million goodbye for Australian bank chief resigning over money laundering
- Two other top-level figures at the bank – the chairman and director – will also step back, according to a statement from Westpac
- Last week, Australia’s Federal Court found the bank had breached money-laundering laws 23 million times, including in transactions related to child pornography
Topic | Australia
Australia’s second-largest bank is accused of ignoring red flags and enabling payments from convicted child sex offenders in ‘high risk’ countries. Photo: Bloomberg
Westpac scandal: Australian bank ‘breached anti-money-laundering laws 23 million times’, watchdog claims
- Australia’s second-largest bank is accused of ignoring red flags and enabling payments from convicted child sex offenders in ‘high risk’ countries
- Lawsuit claims Westpac knew of ‘heightened child exploitation risks’ in Philippines and other Southeast Asian nations but took no action
Topic | Banking & Finance
