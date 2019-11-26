Australian police searched for Aslan King for four days. Photo: EPA
Body of missing British backpacker Aslan King found in Australia
- The 25-year-old is believed to have had a seizure, hit his head and then suddenly got up and ran from his camp into the surrounding bushland
- Search efforts lasted four days and included mounted police and police aircraft, specialist bushwalking teams, sniffer dogs and volunteers
Topic | Australia
British tourist Amelia Bambridge pictured in Prague, Czech Republic in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
Body of missing British tourist found off Cambodia coast
- Amelia Bambridge has been missing for a week after she disappeared from a beach party on October 24
- Her body was discovered in waters near the Thai border, said Chuon Narin, police chief of Preah Sihanouk province
Topic | Cambodia
