A firefighter works to battle a blaze on the outskirts of Sydney earlier this month. Photo: DPA
Australasia

In fire-ravaged Australia, a teen volunteer firefighter stands accused of arson

  • The 19-year-old has been charged with deliberately lighting seven fires in New South Wales – the state worst-hit by a recent spate of devastating blazes
  • Six people have been killed, hundreds of homes destroyed and more than 1.5 million hectares scorched across Australia since early October
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:43am, 27 Nov, 2019

Residents defend a property from a bush fire at Hillsville, 350km north of Sydney. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Australia’s bush fires could take ‘many weeks’ to extinguish if there’s no rain

  • About 1,500 firefighters are struggling to contain more than 150 bush fires raging on both the east and west coasts, and no rain is forecast
  • A private water-bombing helicopter crashed, while Hollywood actor Russell Crowe’s property was affected by the fires
Topic |   Australia
SCMP

Reuters  

DPA  

Updated: 10:31pm, 13 Nov, 2019

