A firefighter works to battle a blaze on the outskirts of Sydney earlier this month. Photo: DPA
In fire-ravaged Australia, a teen volunteer firefighter stands accused of arson
- The 19-year-old has been charged with deliberately lighting seven fires in New South Wales – the state worst-hit by a recent spate of devastating blazes
- Six people have been killed, hundreds of homes destroyed and more than 1.5 million hectares scorched across Australia since early October
Topic | Australia
A firefighter works to battle a blaze on the outskirts of Sydney earlier this month. Photo: DPA
Residents defend a property from a bush fire at Hillsville, 350km north of Sydney. Photo: AFP
Australia’s bush fires could take ‘many weeks’ to extinguish if there’s no rain
- About 1,500 firefighters are struggling to contain more than 150 bush fires raging on both the east and west coasts, and no rain is forecast
- A private water-bombing helicopter crashed, while Hollywood actor Russell Crowe’s property was affected by the fires
Topic | Australia
Residents defend a property from a bush fire at Hillsville, 350km north of Sydney. Photo: AFP