SCMP
Residential buildings and houses with Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House in the background. Photo: Bloomberg
Australasia

China police question Australia resident after wife's body found stuffed in freezer

  • Chinese national Haoling Luo flew out of Sydney on Tuesday with his two young sons, according to reports in Australian media
  • Neighbours told reporters that on Saturday night they heard yelling and screaming and furniture being thrown around inside the couple's apartment
Topic | Australia
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 9:46am, 28 Nov, 2019

Residential buildings and houses with Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House in the background. Photo: Bloomberg
A firefighter works to battle a blaze on the outskirts of Sydney earlier this month. Photo: DPA
Australasia

In fire-ravaged Australia, a teen volunteer firefighter stands accused of arson

  • The 19-year-old has been charged with deliberately lighting seven fires in New South Wales – the state worst-hit by a recent spate of devastating blazes
  • Six people have been killed, hundreds of homes destroyed and more than 1.5 million hectares scorched across Australia since early October
Topic | Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:43am, 27 Nov, 2019

A firefighter works to battle a blaze on the outskirts of Sydney earlier this month. Photo: DPA
