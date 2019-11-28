Residential buildings and houses with Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House in the background. Photo: Bloomberg
China police question Australia resident after wife’s body found stuffed in freezer
- Chinese national Haoling Luo flew out of Sydney on Tuesday with his two young sons, according to reports in Australian media
- Neighbours told reporters that on Saturday night they heard yelling and screaming and furniture being thrown around inside the couple’s apartment
Topic | Australia
Residential buildings and houses with Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House in the background. Photo: Bloomberg
A firefighter works to battle a blaze on the outskirts of Sydney earlier this month. Photo: DPA
In fire-ravaged Australia, a teen volunteer firefighter stands accused of arson
- The 19-year-old has been charged with deliberately lighting seven fires in New South Wales – the state worst-hit by a recent spate of devastating blazes
- Six people have been killed, hundreds of homes destroyed and more than 1.5 million hectares scorched across Australia since early October
Topic | Australia
A firefighter works to battle a blaze on the outskirts of Sydney earlier this month. Photo: DPA