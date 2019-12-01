Australian academic Timothy Weeks with his sisters Alyssa Carter and Joanne Carter during a press conference in Sydney. Photo: EPA
Freed Australian Timothy Weeks details hellish 1,200 days as a Taliban hostage in Afghanistan
- Teacher who spent three years in Taliban captivity speaks publicly for the first time since his release in November
- He believes US special forces tried to rescue him and American colleague Kevin King six times
Topic | Islamic militancy
Australian academic Timothy Weeks with his sisters Alyssa Carter and Joanne Carter during a press conference in Sydney. Photo: EPA