Yang Hengjun, author and former Chinese diplomat. Photo: Reuters
China’s detention of writer Yang Hengjun on espionage charges is ‘unacceptable’, Australia warns
- Yang, a Chinese native who’s now an Australian citizen, was detained in the southern city of Guangzhou in January after a flight from New York
- Earlier on Monday, Australia announced it would spend A$87.8 million (US$59 million) on a new task force to tackle the threat of foreign interference
Topic | China-Australia relations
The Sydney Opera House is seen through a Chinese flag. Photo: AFP
Australia probes spy plot amid claims of Beijing’s political meddling in Taiwan, Hong Kong
- Explosive accusations about an alleged attempt to infiltrate parliament follow the defection of self-confessed spy Wang Liqiang
- Though retired Taiwanese intelligence official pours cold water on Wang’s claims, analysts say allegations will add to wariness about China’s intentions
Topic | Australia
