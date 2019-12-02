Channels

Yang Hengjun, author and former Chinese diplomat. Photo: Reuters
China’s detention of writer Yang Hengjun on espionage charges is ‘unacceptable’, Australia warns

  • Yang, a Chinese native who’s now an Australian citizen, was detained in the southern city of Guangzhou in January after a flight from New York
  • Earlier on Monday, Australia announced it would spend A$87.8 million (US$59 million) on a new task force to tackle the threat of foreign interference
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Updated: 9:25am, 2 Dec, 2019

The Sydney Opera House is seen through a Chinese flag. Photo: AFP
Australia probes spy plot amid claims of Beijing’s political meddling in Taiwan, Hong Kong

  • Explosive accusations about an alleged attempt to infiltrate parliament follow the defection of self-confessed spy Wang Liqiang
  • Though retired Taiwanese intelligence official pours cold water on Wang’s claims, analysts say allegations will add to wariness about China’s intentions
Topic |   Australia
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 10:38pm, 25 Nov, 2019

