Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: EPA
Australia’s US$60 million anti-espionage task force shows it ‘won’t bend the knee’ to China
- Initiative is designed to coordinate and empower agencies in response to foreign interference, following explosive claims of Chinese meddling
- Beijing has branded the allegations ‘lies’ and warned that Australian politicians and media have been ‘cooking up so-called China spy cases’
China-Australia relations
