Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wang Liqiang in an interview with Australian media. Photo: YouTube
Politics

Did Australia’s China paranoia make ‘spy’ Wang Liqiang’s claims too easy to believe?

  • At first, his accounts of espionage and political sabotage were held up as proof of the country’s worst fears of Chinese meddling
  • But as more information began to emerge, the would-be defector’s story has transformed into a cautionary tale on the dangers of rushing to judgment
Topic |   China-Australia relations
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 3:02pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wang Liqiang in an interview with Australian media. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wang Xiangwei
Wang Xiangwei
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei

Explosive claims of ‘Chinese spy’ Wang Liqiang seem more fiction than fact

  • The facts do not add up with the self-professed Chinese spy Wang Liqiang
  • There’s a growing consensus he’s either a low-level operative grossly overstating his role or a scam artist
Wang Xiangwei

Wang Xiangwei  

Updated: 2:05pm, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.