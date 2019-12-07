Bougainville residents queue to vote at a polling station in the long-awaited referendum on independence from Papua New Guinea. Photo: AFP
Polls close in Bougainville after vote on independence from Papua New Guinea
- The Pacific island chain of Bougainville has been voting over the last two weeks in a referendum on independence or more autonomy
- Voter turnout is expected to be high and officials anticipate most will support independence
Topic | Pacific nations
Ahead of Bougainville’s landmark independence vote, women dance at a November 6 reconciliation ceremony that brought together former enemies in a decade-long civil war. Photo: AFP
Why the US, China and Australia are watching as Bougainville votes
- Once torn apart by civil war, the autonomous region in Papua New Guinea kicks off a two-week independence referendum this weekend
- The vote takes place amid other bids for self-government in the region and geopolitical rivalry between the US and China
