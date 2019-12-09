White Island is northeast of the town of Tauranga on North Island, one of New Zealand’s two main islands. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand’s White Island volcano erupts with about 100 tourists in the area
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as ‘very significant’ and visitors are believed to have suffered injuries
- There will be questions asked as to why tourists will still able to visit the island after scientists noted an uptick in volcanic activity
