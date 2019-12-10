The White Island eruption sent a plume of steam and ash an estimated 3.6km into the air. Photo: AFP
New Zealand volcano: White Island death toll expected to rise to at least 13 after ‘no signs of life’
- There were 47 visitors on the island at the time of the eruption, including tourists from China, Malaysia, Australia, the US and the UK
- ‘We share in your grief and sorry and are devastated. We will do everything to support you,’ New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tells parliament
Thick smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is seen from a distance of a vessel on Monday. Photo: @SCH via Reuters
White Island: New Zealand volcano traps tourists from China, Malaysia and US; kills 5
- Eight still missing, with 31 in hospital, some in critical condition
- New Zealanders and 24 Australians also believed to have been at scene
