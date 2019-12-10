Channels

The White Island eruption sent a plume of steam and ash an estimated 3.6km into the air. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealand volcano: White Island death toll expected to rise to at least 13 after ‘no signs of life’

  • There were 47 visitors on the island at the time of the eruption, including tourists from China, Malaysia, Australia, the US and the UK
  • ‘We share in your grief and sorry and are devastated. We will do everything to support you,’ New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tells parliament
Topic |   New Zealand
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:24pm, 10 Dec, 2019

The White Island eruption sent a plume of steam and ash an estimated 3.6km into the air. Photo: AFP
Thick smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is seen from a distance of a vessel on Monday. Photo: @SCH via Reuters
Asia /  Australasia

White Island: New Zealand volcano traps tourists from China, Malaysia and US; kills 5

  • Eight still missing, with 31 in hospital, some in critical condition
  • New Zealanders and 24 Australians also believed to have been at scene
Topic |   New Zealand
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:18am, 10 Dec, 2019

Thick smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is seen from a distance of a vessel on Monday. Photo: @SCH via Reuters
