The Air Quality Index compiled by the state environment department reached as high as 2,552 in some eastern suburbs – soaring past the “hazardous” threshold of 200. Photo: AP
Sydney’s smoke alarms are going off as Australian bush fires rage
- Ash has been washing up on the city’s beaches and the Air Quality Index has soared past the ‘hazardous’ threshold of 200, with flights delayed due to poor visibility
- Temperatures are forecast to rise to 42 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city, as over 2.7 million hectares of land has been burnt so far this bush fire season
Residents defend a property from a bush fire at Hillsville, 350km north of Sydney. Photo: AFP
Australia’s bush fires could take ‘many weeks’ to extinguish if there’s no rain
- About 1,500 firefighters are struggling to contain more than 150 bush fires raging on both the east and west coasts, and no rain is forecast
- A private water-bombing helicopter crashed, while Hollywood actor Russell Crowe’s property was affected by the fires
