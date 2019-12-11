Rescuers on White Island after volcanic eruption. Photo: Xinhua
White Island: horrific accounts of injuries and rescue efforts after New Zealand volcano erupts
- ‘A lot of people were just screaming and crying,’ says Lillani Hopkins, who was offshore in a boat. ‘It was just trying to reassure people … And keep them alive’
- Six deaths have been confirmed but another eight are believed dead and there are 30 more people still in hospital, including 25 in critical condition
White Island is one of several volcanoes in New Zealand that can produce sudden explosive eruptions at any time. Photo: Xinhua
New Zealand volcano: why White Island erupted with no warning
- At least five people have been confirmed dead and that toll is expected to rise, following the eruption on Monday at the popular tourist site
- The expansion of water into steam is supersonic in speed and the liquid can expand to 1,700 times its original volume. This produces catastrophic impacts
