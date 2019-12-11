Channels

Rescuers on White Island after volcanic eruption. Photo: Xinhua
Asia /  Australasia

White Island: horrific accounts of injuries and rescue efforts after New Zealand volcano erupts

  • ‘A lot of people were just screaming and crying,’ says Lillani Hopkins, who was offshore in a boat. ‘It was just trying to reassure people … And keep them alive’
  • Six deaths have been confirmed but another eight are believed dead and there are 30 more people still in hospital, including 25 in critical condition
Topic |   New Zealand
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:58am, 11 Dec, 2019

Rescuers on White Island after volcanic eruption. Photo: Xinhua
White Island is one of several volcanoes in New Zealand that can produce sudden explosive eruptions at any time. Photo: Xinhua
This Week in Asia /  Explained

New Zealand volcano: why White Island erupted with no warning

  • At least five people have been confirmed dead and that toll is expected to rise, following the eruption on Monday at the popular tourist site
  • The expansion of water into steam is supersonic in speed and the liquid can expand to 1,700 times its original volume. This produces catastrophic impacts
Topic |   Volcanoes
Shane Cronin

Shane Cronin  

Updated: 10:53pm, 10 Dec, 2019

White Island is one of several volcanoes in New Zealand that can produce sudden explosive eruptions at any time. Photo: Xinhua
