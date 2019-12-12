Bougainville Referendum Commission Chairman Bertie Ahern (C) signs the referendum announcement in Bougainville on December 11. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Island of Bougainville overwhelmingly votes for independence in blow to Papua New Guinea

  • More than 176,000 of the 181,000 voters who took part in the two-week referendum that concluded December 6 supported independence
Topic |   Pacific nations
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:00am, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bougainville Referendum Commission Chairman Bertie Ahern (C) signs the referendum announcement in Bougainville on December 11. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bougainville residents queue to vote at a polling station in the long-awaited referendum on independence from Papua New Guinea. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Polls close in Bougainville after vote on independence from Papua New Guinea

  • The Pacific island chain of Bougainville has been voting over the last two weeks in a referendum on independence or more autonomy
  • Voter turnout is expected to be high and officials anticipate most will support independence
Topic |   Pacific nations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:08pm, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bougainville residents queue to vote at a polling station in the long-awaited referendum on independence from Papua New Guinea. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.