Bougainville Referendum Commission Chairman Bertie Ahern (C) signs the referendum announcement in Bougainville on December 11. Photo: AFP
Island of Bougainville overwhelmingly votes for independence in blow to Papua New Guinea
- More than 176,000 of the 181,000 voters who took part in the two-week referendum that concluded December 6 supported independence
Topic | Pacific nations
Bougainville Referendum Commission Chairman Bertie Ahern (C) signs the referendum announcement in Bougainville on December 11. Photo: AFP
Bougainville residents queue to vote at a polling station in the long-awaited referendum on independence from Papua New Guinea. Photo: AFP
Polls close in Bougainville after vote on independence from Papua New Guinea
- The Pacific island chain of Bougainville has been voting over the last two weeks in a referendum on independence or more autonomy
- Voter turnout is expected to be high and officials anticipate most will support independence
Topic | Pacific nations
Bougainville residents queue to vote at a polling station in the long-awaited referendum on independence from Papua New Guinea. Photo: AFP