A military ship is seen in front of Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, on December 12. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand volcano: two more die in hospital as fresh eruption fears halt recovery efforts

  • The official death toll has risen to eight, with another eight presumed dead on White Island and over 20 in intensive care
  • Authorities say there is a 50 to 60 per cent chance of another eruption, making it too risky for recovery teams to retrieve the bodies
Topic |   New Zealand
Reuters

Updated: 10:31am, 12 Dec, 2019

Floral tributes to the volcano’s victims lie at the port in Tauranga, where the cruise ship Ovation of the Seas is berthed. Photo: EPA
New Zealand volcano: Two Hongkongers believed to be among those missing following White Island’s eruption

  • The names of a 69-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, said to be from the city, have been included in a list of dozens of missing people
  • The list is compiled by New Zealand Red Cross
Topic |   New Zealand
Christy Leung

Updated: 8:25am, 11 Dec, 2019

