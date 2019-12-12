A military ship is seen in front of Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, on December 12. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand volcano: two more die in hospital as fresh eruption fears halt recovery efforts
- The official death toll has risen to eight, with another eight presumed dead on White Island and over 20 in intensive care
- Authorities say there is a 50 to 60 per cent chance of another eruption, making it too risky for recovery teams to retrieve the bodies
Floral tributes to the volcano’s victims lie at the port in Tauranga, where the cruise ship Ovation of the Seas is berthed. Photo: EPA
New Zealand volcano: Two Hongkongers believed to be among those missing following White Island’s eruption
- The names of a 69-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, said to be from the city, have been included in a list of dozens of missing people
- The list is compiled by New Zealand Red Cross
