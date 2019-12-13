A plume of ash rises into the air as the volcano on White Island erupts off the coast of Whakatane in New Zealand on Monday. Photo: Lillani Hopkins via AFP
New Zealand military team lands on White Island volcano for risky recovery mission
- Volcano still spewing steam and ‘highly volatile’, experts say, adding it could erupt again at any time
- Six bodies visible on island, with ‘very limited’ opportunity to search for remaining two
Bouquets of flowers sit on one of the two tour boats that went to White Island. Photo: AP
White Island: why were tourists allowed to visit New Zealand volcano?
- New Zealand promotes itself as the adventure capital of the world but there is a fine balance between providing excitement and the safety of those involved
- Perhaps it is time for the tourism industry, government and volcanic experts to review current rules. We can minimise the risk, but never totally rule it out
