A plume of ash rises into the air as the volcano on White Island erupts off the coast of Whakatane in New Zealand on Monday. Photo: Lillani Hopkins via AFP
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealand military team lands on White Island volcano for risky recovery mission

  • Volcano still spewing steam and ‘highly volatile’, experts say, adding it could erupt again at any time
  • Six bodies visible on island, with ‘very limited’ opportunity to search for remaining two
Topic |   New Zealand
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:26am, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A plume of ash rises into the air as the volcano on White Island erupts off the coast of Whakatane in New Zealand on Monday. Photo: Lillani Hopkins via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bouquets of flowers sit on one of the two tour boats that went to White Island. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Explained

White Island: why were tourists allowed to visit New Zealand volcano?

  • New Zealand promotes itself as the adventure capital of the world but there is a fine balance between providing excitement and the safety of those involved
  • Perhaps it is time for the tourism industry, government and volcanic experts to review current rules. We can minimise the risk, but never totally rule it out
Topic |   New Zealand
Michael Lueck

Michael Lueck  

Updated: 11:05pm, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bouquets of flowers sit on one of the two tour boats that went to White Island. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.