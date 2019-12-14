Police divers prepare to search the waters near White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand on Saturday. Photo: New Zealand Police via AP
New Zealand divers search murky depths for White Island volcano victims
- Waters around the island were contaminated by the massive eruption of rocks, lava and chemicals on Monday, reducing visibility
- At least two bodies are still awaiting retrieval, with the death toll standing at 14 – which could rise if other badly burned victims succumb to their wounds
Topic | New Zealand
Police divers prepare to search the waters near White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand on Saturday. Photo: New Zealand Police via AP
A plume of ash rises into the air as the volcano on White Island erupts off the coast of Whakatane in New Zealand on Monday. Photo: Lillani Hopkins via AFP
White Island volcano: New Zealand team braves eruption risk to recover six bodies
- Remains prepared for air lifting and transport to back to Wellington
- Operation took longer than expected because of protective gear required
Topic | New Zealand
A plume of ash rises into the air as the volcano on White Island erupts off the coast of Whakatane in New Zealand on Monday. Photo: Lillani Hopkins via AFP