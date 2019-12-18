People watch the sunrise at Bronte Beach Pool in Sydney on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Australia has hottest day on record as massive bush fires rage on
- Average nationwide temperatures hit 40.9 degrees Celsius earlier this week, with record spot temperatures recorded in the country’s west
- Hundreds of bush fires have been raging across Australia for months, including a ‘mega-blaze’ burning north of Sydney, the biggest city
Topic | Australia
Smoke haze from bush fires in New South Wales blankets the central business district of Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia fires merge into one massive blaze, threatening Sydney
- Ten separate bush fires 50km north of Sydney have joined and are too big to be put out, New South Wales firefighters say
- Australia has been battling wildfires for the last month, blamed on an extended drought, strong wind and arson
