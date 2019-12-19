A home is lost to a bush fire in southwest Sydney as a huge blaze threatens communities across New South Wales. Photo: EPA
Australia declares state of emergency as heat records topple, fires rage

  • ‘Catastrophic weather conditions’ caused the emergency to be declared in New South Wales, with temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius
  • At least three million hectares of land has been torched across Australia in recent months, with six people killed and more than 800 homes destroyed
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:23pm, 19 Dec, 2019

