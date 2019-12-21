Police acting superintendent Mike McIlraith shows New Zealand lawmakers an assault rifle similar to one of the weapons used by the gunman in the Christchurch massacre. Photo: AP
New Zealanders hand in 50,000 guns after assault weapon ban
- Officials say the country is safer than it was before a lone gunman in March killed 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques, instigating the ban
- But critics say the process was flawed and many owners illegally stashed their firearms because they had ‘lost faith’ in the government
Topic | New Zealand
Police acting superintendent Mike McIlraith shows New Zealand lawmakers an assault rifle similar to one of the weapons used by the gunman in the Christchurch massacre. Photo: AP