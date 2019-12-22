NSW Rural Fire Service crews fight the ‘Gospers Mountain Fire’ in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney. Photo: EPA
Australia’s PM sorry for taking Hawaii holiday as fires and public raged back home
- Record bush fires have destroyed an area the size of Belgium and cloaked major cities in choking toxic fumes
- PM Scott Morrison cuts short family holiday to attend to the fire crisis, saying he accepts the criticism
Topic | Australia
NSW Rural Fire Service crews fight the ‘Gospers Mountain Fire’ in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney. Photo: EPA