NSW Rural Fire Service crews fight the ‘Gospers Mountain Fire’ in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Australasia

Australia’s PM sorry for taking Hawaii holiday as fires and public raged back home

  • Record bush fires have destroyed an area the size of Belgium and cloaked major cities in choking toxic fumes
  • PM Scott Morrison cuts short family holiday to attend to the fire crisis, saying he accepts the criticism
Topic |   Australia
Associated Press

Associated Press

Updated: 10:22am, 22 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

NSW Rural Fire Service crews fight the ‘Gospers Mountain Fire’ in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE