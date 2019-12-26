A New South Wales firefighter battles a blaze at Bilpin, in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney. Photo: EPA
Firefighters race against time as heatwave advances across Australia
- Authorities are bracing for conditions to deteriorate as high temperatures return to the country this weekend
- About 5 million hectares of land have burned nationwide over the past few months, with nine people killed and more than 950 homes destroyed
Topic | Australia
