A thirsty koala in Australia gets a drink from a cyclist. Photo: Instagram, via Reuters
Koala stops cyclists to ask for water as Australia’s heatwave and bush fires continue
- Thousands of koalas are believed to have died from the intense heat and bush fires gripping Australia
- Meanwhile, the fire danger in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory has been upgraded to severe as temperatures rise
Topic | Australia
