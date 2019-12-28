A thirsty koala in Australia gets a drink from a cyclist. Photo: Instagram, via Reuters
Asia /  Australasia

Koala stops cyclists to ask for water as Australia’s heatwave and bush fires continue

  • Thousands of koalas are believed to have died from the intense heat and bush fires gripping Australia
  • Meanwhile, the fire danger in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory has been upgraded to severe as temperatures rise
Topic |   Australia
SCMP

DPA

Associated Press

Updated: 8:09pm, 28 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A thirsty koala in Australia gets a drink from a cyclist. Photo: Instagram, via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE