New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the fireworks show on January 1, 2019. File photo: AFP
Australia bush fires: Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks to go ahead despite petition to cancel them

  • Change.org petition argues money would be better spent on supporting volunteer firefighters and farmers
  • Comes after Hong Kong’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display was cancelled for the first time in its 10-year history
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:23am, 29 Dec, 2019

