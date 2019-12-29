New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the fireworks show on January 1, 2019. File photo: AFP
Australia bush fires: Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks to go ahead despite petition to cancel them
- Change.org petition argues money would be better spent on supporting volunteer firefighters and farmers
- Comes after Hong Kong’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display was cancelled for the first time in its 10-year history
