Fires have raged across southeastern Australia since October, scorching more than 3.4 million hectares of bushland and leaving a total of 10 people dead. Photo: EPA
Fire tornado lifts truck, killing driver in southeast Australia as ‘truly horrific’ conditions persist
- Fires have raged across southeastern Australia since October, scorching more than 3.4 million hectares of bushland and leaving a total of 10 people dead and nearly 1,000 homes lost
- Another command vehicle was also lifted into the air by the fire tornado and dumped on its roof, severely injuring the firefighter inside
Topic | Australia
Fires have raged across southeastern Australia since October, scorching more than 3.4 million hectares of bushland and leaving a total of 10 people dead. Photo: EPA