Fires have raged across southeastern Australia since October, scorching more than 3.4 million hectares of bushland and leaving a total of 10 people dead. Photo: EPA
Fire tornado lifts truck, killing driver in southeast Australia as ‘truly horrific’ conditions persist

  • Fires have raged across southeastern Australia since October, scorching more than 3.4 million hectares of bushland and leaving a total of 10 people dead and nearly 1,000 homes lost
  • Another command vehicle was also lifted into the air by the fire tornado and dumped on its roof, severely injuring the firefighter inside
Topic |   Australia
DPA
DPA

Updated: 7:01am, 31 Dec, 2019

