The zoo’s larger animals – its giraffes, zebras and rhinos – couldn’t be relocated. Instead, zoo staff sheltered them. Photo: Chad Staples
Australia fires: zoo staff take monkeys and pandas home to save them
- Staff from Mogo Wildlife Park convert houses into wildlife refugee camps after bush fires threaten zoo
- Huge bush fires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares with new blazes sparked almost daily by extremely hot and windy conditions
