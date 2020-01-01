The zoo’s larger animals – its giraffes, zebras and rhinos – couldn’t be relocated. Instead, zoo staff sheltered them. Photo: Chad Staples
Australia fires: zoo staff take monkeys and pandas home to save them

  • Staff from Mogo Wildlife Park convert houses into wildlife refugee camps after bush fires threaten zoo
  • Huge bush fires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares with new blazes sparked almost daily by extremely hot and windy conditions
Updated: 10:02am, 1 Jan, 2020

