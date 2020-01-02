A satellite image of the Batemans Bay shows smoke and fire from wild bushfires in Australia. Photo: Reuters
Australia braces for ‘more damage, more destruction’ as all visitors to southeast coast urged to evacuate worsening bush fires
- Anyone in the southeastern tip of New South Wales state and into Victoria urged to get out in the next two days
- At least seven people have been killed on the coast of New South Wales this week, while infernos have left entire communities in Victoria isolated
Topic | Australia
