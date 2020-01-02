A satellite image of the Batemans Bay shows smoke and fire from wild bushfires in Australia. Photo: Reuters
Australia braces for ‘more damage, more destruction’ as all visitors to southeast coast urged to evacuate worsening bush fires

  • Anyone in the southeastern tip of New South Wales state and into Victoria urged to get out in the next two days
  • At least seven people have been killed on the coast of New South Wales this week, while infernos have left entire communities in Victoria isolated
Bloomberg and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:03am, 2 Jan, 2020

