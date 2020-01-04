Evacuees from Mallacoota, Victoria State, boarding the Royal Australian Navy MV Sycamore, at sea, during bush fire relief efforts. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Australasia

Australia fires: devastated communities brace for even worse weekend

  • Australian navy evacuates 1,000 people from the southeastern town of Mallacoota while Saturday could bring even more catastrophic conditions
  • University of Sydney study estimates that 480 million animals have died in the state of New South Wales since September
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:38am, 4 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Evacuees from Mallacoota, Victoria State, boarding the Royal Australian Navy MV Sycamore, at sea, during bush fire relief efforts. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE