Evacuees from Mallacoota, Victoria State, boarding the Royal Australian Navy MV Sycamore, at sea, during bush fire relief efforts. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia fires: devastated communities brace for even worse weekend
- Australian navy evacuates 1,000 people from the southeastern town of Mallacoota while Saturday could bring even more catastrophic conditions
- University of Sydney study estimates that 480 million animals have died in the state of New South Wales since September
Topic | Australia
