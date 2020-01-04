Firefighters tackle a bush fire in thick smoke in the town of Moruya, south of Batemans Bay in New South Wales. Photo: AFP
Australia fires: military reservists called in as tens of thousands flee inferno
- Since late September, more than 20 people have died, more than 1,500 homes have been damaged and an area roughly twice the size of Belgium or Hawaii has burned
- The latest fatalities came on Kangaroo Island – a tourist haven off the coast southwest of Adelaide – when two people were trapped in a car overrun by flames
Topic | Australia
Firefighters tackle a bush fire in thick smoke in the town of Moruya, south of Batemans Bay in New South Wales. Photo: AFP