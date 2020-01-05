Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks at fire damage from an Australian Army helicopter. File photo: AP
After Hawaii holiday, Australia’s PM Scott Morrison roasted for video heralding his bush fire announcements
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made a series of public relations missteps as nation looked to him for leadership
- Last week a firefighter in the field had refused to shake Morrison’s hand when approached
