Kiribati’s President Taneti Maamau and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Beijing seeks closer ties with Kiribati, site of Chinese space tracking station
- In a meeting in Beijing, Xi Jinping praised Kiribati for switching ties from Taipei, while Taneti Maamau reaffirmed his commitment to the ‘One China’ principle
- A Chinese diplomat said both sides were pursuing joint ventures, but he did not specify if Beijing would reopen a space tracking station in the Pacific island
Topic | Pacific nations
Kiribati’s President Taneti Maamau and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters