Kiribati’s President Taneti Maamau and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Australasia

Beijing seeks closer ties with Kiribati, site of Chinese space tracking station

  • In a meeting in Beijing, Xi Jinping praised Kiribati for switching ties from Taipei, while Taneti Maamau reaffirmed his commitment to the ‘One China’ principle
  • A Chinese diplomat said both sides were pursuing joint ventures, but he did not specify if Beijing would reopen a space tracking station in the Pacific island
Topic |   Pacific nations
SCMP
Reuters and Associated Press

Updated: 2:30am, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Kiribati’s President Taneti Maamau and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE