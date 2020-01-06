The Marshall Islands' new president David Kabua is congratulated by Jeffrey Shengzhong Hsiao, Taiwan's ambassador to the Marshall Islands, on January 6, 2020. Photo: Twitter
Marshall Islands, one of Taiwan’s few allies, announces moderate new president David Kabua
- Kabua, a son of the nation’s founding leader, beat incumbent Hilda Heine in a parliament vote by a count of 20 votes to 12, with one abstention
- He is seen as a ‘steady’ leader who is likely to maintain the Pacific nation’s status quo with Taiwan, observers say
Topic | Pacific nations
The Marshall Islands' new president David Kabua is congratulated by Jeffrey Shengzhong Hsiao, Taiwan's ambassador to the Marshall Islands, on January 6, 2020. Photo: Twitter