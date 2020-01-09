A feral camel searches for food in a remote town in Australia. File photo: AFP
Australia to cull up to 10,000 camels in rural towns as drought worsens
- Local officials in South Australia state say ‘extremely large’ herds have been encroaching on rural communities, threatening scarce food and drinking water
- The cull comes on the back of Australia’s hottest and driest year on record, with the drought fuelling bush fires that have devastated the country’s southeast
