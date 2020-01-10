If found guilty of importing child abuse material, the Singaporean man could be jailed for 10 years. Photo: Australian Border Force
Asia /  Australasia

Australia charges Singapore man with importing childlike sex doll from China

  • The 26-year-old student was arrested after border officials intercepted a parcel at an air cargo depot on Christmas Eve
  • If found guilty of importing child abuse material, he could be jailed for 10 years
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online
Today Online

Updated: 7:29pm, 10 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

If found guilty of importing child abuse material, the Singaporean man could be jailed for 10 years. Photo: Australian Border Force
READ FULL ARTICLE