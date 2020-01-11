A helicopter view of a burnt-out field in southern New South Wales, Australia, on January 9, 2020. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Asia /  Australasia

Australia fires: rain brings temporary relief, but crisis ‘long way from over’

  • The milder conditions are expected to last around a week, giving firefighters time to try to get the fires under control
  • But authorities warn the bush fire season is far from over, with hundreds of fires across several states still raging
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:58pm, 11 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A helicopter view of a burnt-out field in southern New South Wales, Australia, on January 9, 2020. Photo: Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE