Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted that once the fires started, some responses could have been different. Photo: AP
Australia’s Scott Morrison regrets handling of bush fire crisis, proposes high-level inquiry
- The prime minister rejected criticism that not enough was done before the fire season started, but admitted some responses could have been different
- Cooler weather over the weekend has brought a temporary respite, but a firefighter was killed by a falling tree in Victoria
Topic | Australia
Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted that once the fires started, some responses could have been different. Photo: AP